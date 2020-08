Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

MISSOULA — Myrna Faye Chaney, 80, of Missoula, died peacefully at her home on Friday morning, August 7. Arrangements are pending and will be announced.

MISSOULA — Kenneth “Ken” W. Flint, age 62, of Missoula died at his home on Wednesday August 5. Cremation will take place under the care of Sunset Funeral Home and Crematory and a full obituary will follow.