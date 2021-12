Death Notices for Sunday, December 19, 2021

Joseph G. 'Joe' Casini

MISSOULA – Joseph G. “Joe” Casini, 59, of Missoula, passed away Friday, Dec. 17, 2021 at his home. Arrangements are under the care of Sunset Memorial Funeral Home in Missoula.

Albert 'Al' Yonovitz

MISSOULA – Albert “Al” Yonovitz, 74, of Missoula died Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021 at St. Patrick Hospital. Just Cremation Montana is in care of cremation.

Amelia H. Davis

MISSOULA – Amelia H. Davis, 79, of Missoula died Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021 at her residence. Just Cremation Montana is in care of cremation.