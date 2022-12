STEVENSVILLE—Judith S. Kline, 84, of Stevensville passed away Friday, Dec. 2, 2022 at his home of natural causes. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.

POLSON – Zana Jo Niblack, age 82, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022 at St. Joseph Medical Center in Polson. Memorial services for Zana will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of The Lake Funeral Home and Crematory.