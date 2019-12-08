{{featured_button_text}}

Pamela Lynn Hoppe

MISSOULA — Pamela Lynn Hoppe, 60, of Missoula died at home on Dec. 4. A full obituary will follow and services will be announced. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

David Starrett Hurtt 

RED LODGE — David Starrett Hurtt was born in Bad Kreutznach, Germany, on Feb. 27, 1957. He died suddenly and unexpectedly in Red Lodge, Montana, on Dec. 5. A celebration of his life will be held in the Florence area at a date to be announced later.

