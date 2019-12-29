Mark F. Wolfe
MISSOULA — Mark F. Wolfe, 61, of Missoula, died Dec. 20 at St. Patrick Hospital. Cremation has taken place. A full obituary will run at a later date. Garden City Funeral Home is assisting with these arrangements.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Kathleen Maradeo
SEELEY LAKE — Kathleen Maradeo, 65, of Seeley Lake, died Dec. 17 at her home. Cremation has taken place. Her urn will be buried in Illinois at a later date. Garden City Funeral Home is assisting with these arrangements.