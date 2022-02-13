 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Death Notices for Sunday, February 13, 2022

  • 0

Janet Lee Hiller

Janet Lee Hiller, 77, of Missoula, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022 at Missoula Health and Rehab. The family is being served by Sunset Memorial Gardens, Missoula.

Patricia “Patti” A. Herbert

Patricia “Patti” A. Herbert, 64, of Seeley Lake, passed away at her residence on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 20212. The family is being served by the Garden City Funeral Home and Crematory, Missoula.

Bradley Meinhold

Bradley Meinhold, 72, of Stevensville, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022 at Providence St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula. The family is being served by the Garden City Funeral Home and Crematory, Missoula, Montana.

Lawrence Cornelius

RONAN — Lawrence Cornelius, age 88, passed away Feb. 10, 2022 at St. Luke Extended Care in Ronan. Funeral services are pending. Arrangements are under the care of Shrider-Thompson Funeral Home and Crematory.

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Aber Hall Renovation

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News