Death Notices for Sunday, February 13, 2022

Janet Lee Hiller

Janet Lee Hiller, 77, of Missoula, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022 at Missoula Health and Rehab. The family is being served by Sunset Memorial Gardens, Missoula.

Patricia “Patti” A. Herbert

Patricia “Patti” A. Herbert, 64, of Seeley Lake, passed away at her residence on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 20212. The family is being served by the Garden City Funeral Home and Crematory, Missoula.

Bradley Meinhold

Bradley Meinhold, 72, of Stevensville, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022 at Providence St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula. The family is being served by the Garden City Funeral Home and Crematory, Missoula, Montana.

Lawrence Cornelius

RONAN — Lawrence Cornelius, age 88, passed away Feb. 10, 2022 at St. Luke Extended Care in Ronan. Funeral services are pending. Arrangements are under the care of Shrider-Thompson Funeral Home and Crematory.