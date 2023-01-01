Death Notices for Sunday, January 1, 2023

Cole L. MacPherson

Cole L. MacPherson, 87, of Lolo, passed away on Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, at his residence following a period of declining health. Arrangements are under the direction of Garden City Funeral Home and Crematory.

Karen A. Leard

CORVALLIS — Karen A. Leard, age 72 of Corvallis, passed away in the comforts of her home after a courageous battle with cancer. Arrangements are under the care of Daly-Leach Chapel.

Garhardt “Garry” Rohlman

Garhardt “Garry” Rohlman, 78, of Stevensville passed away Friday, Dec. 30, 2022 at St. Patrick Hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

Georgina Aldaz

HAMILTON—Georgina Aldaz, 64, of Hamilton passed away Friday, Dec. 23, 2022 at St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.