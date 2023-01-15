 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Death Notices for Sunday, January 15, 2023

  • 0

Catherine “Cathy” Ann Schoon

Catherine “Cathy” Ann Schoon, 72, was peacefully released from cancer Jan. 5, 2023 at her home in Alberton, Montana with her daughter by her side. Arrangements are under the direction of Garden City Funeral Home and Crematory.

John A. Holtet

John A. Holtet, 82, of Missoula, passed away Tuesday Jan. 10, 2023, at St. Patrick's Hospital in Missoula. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home and crematory of Missoula, gardencityfh.com.

Shirley J. Wiese

Shirley J. Wiese, 95, of Missoula, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023. Arrangements are under the care of Just Cremation Montana.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Procession held for Missoula Fire Department battalion chief

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News