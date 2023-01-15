Death Notices for Sunday, January 15, 2023

Catherine “Cathy” Ann Schoon

Catherine “Cathy” Ann Schoon, 72, was peacefully released from cancer Jan. 5, 2023 at her home in Alberton, Montana with her daughter by her side. Arrangements are under the direction of Garden City Funeral Home and Crematory.

John A. Holtet

John A. Holtet, 82, of Missoula, passed away Tuesday Jan. 10, 2023, at St. Patrick's Hospital in Missoula. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home and crematory of Missoula, gardencityfh.com.

Shirley J. Wiese

Shirley J. Wiese, 95, of Missoula, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023. Arrangements are under the care of Just Cremation Montana.