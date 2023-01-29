Death Notices for Sunday, January 29, 2023

Michell “Shelly” L. Thomas

Michell “Shelly” L. Thomas, 52, of Missoula, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2023 at Providence St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula. Arrangements are under the direction of Garden City Funeral Home and Crematory.

Donna M. Strand

Donna M. Strand, 94, of Missoula, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 26 at The Springs at Missoula. Arrangements are under the direction of Garden City Funeral Home and Crematory.

Dean August Sauter

POLSON – Dean August Sauter, age 65, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023 at his residence. Memorial services for Dean will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of The Lake Funeral Home and Crematory.

Carol A. Huggins

Carol A. Huggins, 87, of Missoula, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, at her home in Missoula. Services are under the direction of Garden City Funeral Home and Crematory.