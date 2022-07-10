Death Notices for Sunday, July 10, 2022

Charles M. Drescher
Charles M. Drescher, 75, of Lolo, formerly of Anaconda, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, July 5 at his residence in Missoula. Arrangements and Services are under the direction of Garden City Funeral Home and Crematory, Missoula.
Charles M. Drescher
