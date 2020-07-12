Death Notices for Sunday, July 12, 2020

Death Notices for Sunday, July 12, 2020

{{featured_button_text}}

Richard E. Falk

HAMILTON — Richard E. "Dick" Falk, 87, of Hamilton passed away Friday, July 10, 2020, at St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News