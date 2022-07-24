Death Notices for Sunday, July 24, 2022

Marian Wood Charvat

Marian Wood Charvat, 84, passed away at Rosetta Assisted Living on Thursday, July 21, 2022. Arrangements are under the care of Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and will be announced.

Douglas E. Closson

Douglas E. Closson, 72, of Seeley Lake, passed away on Wednesday, July 20, 2022 at Providence St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula. Arrangements are under the direction of Garden City Funeral Home and Crematory, Missoula.

David H. Casaray

David H. Casaray, 65, of Missoula, passed away early Tuesday, July 19, 2022 at his residence in Missoula. Arrangements are under the direction of Garden City Funeral Home and Crematory.

Martha A. Huguenin

Martha A. Huguenin, 85, of Stevensville, passed away on Thursday, July 21, 2022, at Community Medical Center in Missoula. Arrangements are under the direction of Garden City Funeral Home and Crematory, Missoula, MT.