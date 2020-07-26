Death Notices for Sunday, July 26, 2020

Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

MISSOULA — Christy Dodson-Kearney, 66, of Missoula died July 23 at St. Patrick Hospital. Funeral services are pending, an obituary will follow. Garden City Funeral Home is assisting with these arrangements.

LOLO — Donna B. Ropp, 86, of Lolo, died at her home on Thursday morning, July 23. Arrangements are pending and will be announced. Condolences for the family may be left at sunset@missoulafuneralhomes.com