Death Notices for Sunday, July 5, 2020

Pauline Lambert

MISSOULA — Pauline Lambert, 90, of Missoula, died June 29, 2020 at The Springs of Missoula. Cremation is planned. Garden City Funeral Home is assisting with these arrangements.

