Death Notices for Sunday, June 12, 2022

Sarah M. Bagley

Sarah M. Bagley, 97, of Missoula, passed away on Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at Community Medical Center in Missoula following a period of declining health. The family is being served by Garden City Funeral Home and Crematory, Missoula.

