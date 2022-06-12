Death Notices for Sunday, June 12, 2022

Sarah M. Bagley
Sarah M. Bagley, 97, of Missoula, passed away on Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at Community Medical Center in Missoula following a period of declining health. The family is being served by Garden City Funeral Home and Crematory, Missoula.
