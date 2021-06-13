 Skip to main content
Death Notices for Sunday, June 13, 2021
Deborah “Debbie” Haworth

MISSOULA - Deborah “Debbie” Haworth, 68, of Missoula died at Community Medical Center.  Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

Brad R. Hutchins

ST. REGIS - Brad R. Hutchins, 48, of St. Regis, died Thursday, June 10, 2021 at Providence St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula. Arrangements are under the care of Sunset Memorial Funeral Home in Missoula.

Allen C. Bjergo

CORVALLIS - Allen C. Bjergo, 85, of Corvallis died Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at Marcus Daly Memorial Hospital. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.

