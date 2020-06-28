Death Notices for Sunday, June 28, 2020

Death Notices for Sunday, June 28, 2020

{{featured_button_text}}

Myla R. Bohne

ST. IGNATIUS — Myla R. Bohne, 80, of St. Ignatius died June 26, 2020 at home. Contact Garden City Funeral Home for service information. 

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News