Death Notices for Sunday, June 6, 2021

Johnny Smith

MISSOULA - Johnny Smith, 82, of Missoula died Thursday, June 3 at The Living Centre in Stevensville. A complete obituary will follow. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at whitesittfuneralhome.com.

Tasia Isabella Mann

MISSOULA – Tasia Isabella Mann, 18, of Missoula died Thursday June 3, 2021 at St. Patrick Hospital. Cremation and Burial Society of the Rockies is in care of arrangements.

Stacey Lizotte

MISSOULA – Stacey Lizotte, 58, of Missoula died Tuesday June 1, 2021 at The Village Health and Rehabilitation. Cremation and Burial Society of the Rockies is in care of arrangements.