Death Notices for Sunday, June 7, 2020

Death Notices for Sunday, June 7, 2020

{{featured_button_text}}

Courtney Klagues

MISSOULA — Courtney Klagues, 21, of Missoula passed away May 31, 2020 near Rock Creek. Funeral Services will be held in Las Vegas, Nevada. Garden City Funeral Home in Missoula, and Palm Eastern Mortuary in Las Vegas are assisting with these arrangements.

Gary Lee Shypkowski

SEELEY LAKE — Gary Lee Shypkowski 56 of Seeley Lake, passed away June 4, 2020 at his home.  Services are pending.  Garden City Funeral Home is assisting with these arrangements.

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News