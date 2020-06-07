Death Notices for Sunday, June 7, 2020

Courtney Klagues
MISSOULA — Courtney Klagues, 21, of Missoula passed away May 31, 2020 near Rock Creek. Funeral Services will be held in Las Vegas, Nevada. Garden City Funeral Home in Missoula, and Palm Eastern Mortuary in Las Vegas are assisting with these arrangements.
Gary Lee Shypkowski
SEELEY LAKE — Gary Lee Shypkowski 56 of Seeley Lake, passed away June 4, 2020 at his home. Services are pending. Garden City Funeral Home is assisting with these arrangements.
