Walter W. Ostrander, 83, of Missoula, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023 at Village Health and Rehab of Missoula. Arrangements are under the direction of Garden City Funeral Home and Crematory.

POLSON – Lola Mae Stewart Emerson Vulles, age 91, passed away on Thursday, March 2, 2023 at The Villas in Kalispell. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of The Lake Funeral Home and Crematory.