HELENA — Jean K. Stromnes, age 73, of Helena, died on Saturday, May 9, 2020. A gathering in her honor will be held at a later date.

ALBERTON — Dennis O’Brien, 63, of Alberton died May 13, 2020 at St. Patrick Hospital. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. A full obituary will follow. Garden City Funeral Home is assisting with these arrangements.