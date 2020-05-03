Death Notices for Sunday, May 3, 2020

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Adele Ruth Christopherson Branch

VICTOR — Adele Ruth Christopherson Branch, 88, of Victor passed away Wednesday, April 29 at the West Hills Assisted Living in Hamilton. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.

Dale E. Dye

HAMILTON — Dale E. Dye, 82, of Hamilton died Wednesday, April 29 at his home. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.

Alice E. McGuire

HAMILTON — Alice E. McGuire, 81, of Hamilton died Thursday, April 30 at Marcus Daly Memorial Hospital. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.