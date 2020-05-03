Death Notices for Sunday, May 3, 2020

Death Notices for Sunday, May 3, 2020

{{featured_button_text}}

Adele Ruth Christopherson Branch

VICTOR — Adele Ruth Christopherson Branch, 88, of Victor passed away Wednesday, April 29 at the West Hills Assisted Living in Hamilton. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.

Dale E. Dye

HAMILTON — Dale E. Dye, 82, of Hamilton died Wednesday, April 29 at his home. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.

Alice E. McGuire

HAMILTON — Alice E. McGuire, 81, of Hamilton died Thursday, April 30 at Marcus Daly Memorial Hospital. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News