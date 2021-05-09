Death Notices for Sunday, May 9, 2021

Jimmie Willis

BONNER – Jimmie Willis, 90, passed away at St. Patrick Hospital on Thursday, May 6, 2021. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home and will be announced.

Charles E. Meyer

VICTOR - Charles E. "Chuck" Meyer, 76, of Victor passed away Friday, May 7, 2021 at his home of natural causes. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.

Charles F. Knuppel

ST. IGNATIUS - Charles F. Knuppel, 82, passed away at his home in St Ignatius on April 17th. Arrangements are pending with Foster Funeral Home & Crematory of St. Ignatius.

Beatrice Charvez

ST. IGNATIUS - Beatrice Charvez, 96, passed away at Closer to Home on May 6th. Arrangements are pending with Foster Funeral Home of St. Ignatius.

Tiffani Miller

RONAN - Tiffani Miller, 37, passed away at Kalispell Regional Medical Center on May 6th. Arrangements are pending with Foster Funeral Home & Crematory.