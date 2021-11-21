Death Notices for Sunday, November 21, 2021

Rueben Kinzle

MISSOULA - Rueben Kinzle, 97, of Missoula, passed away Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021 at Providence St. Patrick Hospital following a brief illness. Arrangements are under the direction of Garden City Funeral Home and Crematory.

Julene Ray Lankford

MISSOULA – Julene Ray Lankford, 60, of Missoula died at St. Patrick Hospital Friday, Nov. 19, 2021. Just Cremation Montana is in care of cremation.

Jerry L. Zook

HAMILTON- Jerry L. Zook, 70 of Hamilton passed away Friday, Nov. 5, 2021 at his home. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel in Hamilton.