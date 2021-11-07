 Skip to main content
Death Notices for Sunday, November 7, 2021

Michael D. Church

Michael D. Church, 64, of Superior, Montana, died Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021 in Rochester, Minnesota. Arrangements are under the director of Garden City Funeral Home and Crematory.

Richard Shane Schipporeit

Missoula - Richard Shane Schipporeit, 52, of Missoula, passed away Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021 at Community Medical Center. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home, gardencityfh.com.

Ramona Rae Alspaugh

Missoula – Ramona Rae Alspaugh, 67, of Missoula died Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021 at St. Patrick Hospital. Just Cremation Montana is in care of arrangements.

