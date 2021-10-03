Death Notices for Sunday, October 3, 2021

Elizabeth “Biz” Taylor
Missoula – Elizabeth “Biz” Taylor, 81, of Missoula died Sept. 17, 2021 at Riverside Health and Rehabilitation. Just Cremation Montana is in care of cremation.
Timothy Raymond Lewis
Timothy Raymond Lewis, 78, of Superior, Montana passed away Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. Simple Cremation Montana has assisted the family. To view the obituary and share remembrances, visit: SimpleCremationMT.com
Harold L. Hochhalter
Harold L. Hochhalter, 88, of Missoula, Montana passed away, Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021 at BeeHive Homes of Missoula. Cremation rites will be accorded. Arrangements under the direction Garden City Funeral Home and Crematory. gardencityfh.com/
Delmer J. Vietz
Delmer J. Vietz, 84 of Missoula, Montana passed away early the morning of Sept. 30, 2021 at his home in Missoula. Cremation rites will be accorded. Arrangements are under the direction of Garden City Funeral Home and Crematory, Missoula, MT.
Adrienne E. Rogers
Missoula — Adrienne E. Rogers, 73, of Missoula, passed away Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021 at her home at Hillside Manor, in Missoula. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City funeral home. gardencityfh.com