Death Notices for Sunday, October 9, 2022

Lois P (Doosy) Habbe
Lois P (Doosy) Habbe, 92, of Missoula, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022 at St. Patrick’s Providence Hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home & Crematory, gardencityfh.com.
