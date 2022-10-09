 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Death Notices for Sunday, October 9, 2022

Lois P (Doosy) Habbe

Lois P (Doosy) Habbe, 92, of Missoula, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022 at St. Patrick’s Providence Hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home & Crematory, gardencityfh.com.

