James E. Galt
GREAT FALLS — James E. Galt, age 88, of Great Falls, died Oct. 14. Services by Croxford Funeral Home.
Billie Lee "Sunny" Lorea
HAMILTON — Billie Lee "Sunny" Lorea died on Tuesday, Oct. 15 at the age of 81. A memorial will be held Nov. 1. See the Ravalli Republic for more details.
Donald E. Nealey
EAST MISSOULA — Donald E. Nealey, 71, of East Missoula, died Oct. 17 at his home. Cremation is planned. A memorial service is pending, a full obituary will follow. Garden City Funeral Home is assisting with these arrangements.