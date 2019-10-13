{{featured_button_text}}

Callie Boland

MISSOULA — Callie Boland, 29, of Missoula died at home on Oct. 7, 2019. Services will be announced at a later date and a full obituary will follow. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

Austin Miles Smith

MISSOULA — Austin Miles Smith, 41, of Missoula died at St. Patrick Hospital on Oct. 9, 2019. A full obituary will follow. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

Jack E. Mitchell

MISSOULA — Jack E. Mitchell, 92, died at Community Medical Center following a brief illness. Arrangements are pending and under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

Tami Jo Armijo

STEVENSVILLE — Tami Jo Armijo, 59, of Stevensville died Monday, Oct. 7, at St. Patrick Hospital. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at whitesittfuneralhome.com.

