Death Notices for Sunday, September 17, 2021

Kole Nikai Brager

Kole Nikai Brager, 12, of Missoula, Montana, died unexpectedly on Thursday, Oct. 7 at his home in Missoula. Services are under the direction of Sunset Cemetery, Funeral Home and Crematory.

DeLores V. Engen

DeLores V. Engen, 92, of Missoula, Montana, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021 at her residence in Missoula. Services are under the direction of Sunset Cemetery, Funeral Home and Crematory.

Nicholas C. Himber

Nicholas C. Himber, 90, of Missoula, Montana, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

Brian D. Wevers

Brian D. Wevers, 33, of Missoula, Montana, died Wednesday, Oct. 13 at his residence in Missoula. Arrangements under the care of Just Cremation Montana.

Russell R. “Bob” Yocum

Stevensville – Russell R. “Bob” Yocum, 78, passed away on Oct. 11, 2021 at St. Patrick Hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

Isabelle LaFuente

Isabelle LaFuente, age 91, of Missoula, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021. Arrangements are private under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.