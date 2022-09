Timothy E. Carroll, 30, of Missoula, passed away unexpectedly at his residence in Missoula on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Garden City Funeral Home and Crematory, Missoula.

Joanne Manchester, 92, of Missoula, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022 at Missoula Health and Rehab following a period of declining health. Services are under the direction of Garden City Funeral Home and Crematory.