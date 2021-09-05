Death Notices for Sunday, September 5, 2021

James Corn

MISSOULA - James Corn, 94, of Missoula, died at home on Friday, July 9, 2021, with his loved ones at his side. Jim will receive military funeral honors in a private family service at a later date.

John Steven Prichard

MISSOULA - John Steven Prichard, 74, of Missoula, died Monday Aug. 30, 2021 at Community Medical Center of Missoula. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home of Missoula. Gardencityfh.com. Service will be at a later date.

Dennis Brady

THOMPSON FALLS - Dennis Brady, age 71, of Thompson Falls died on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021. Services pending with Sunset Hills Funeral Homes & Crematory.