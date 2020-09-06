Death Notices for Sunday, September 6, 2020

George Shapanus
WINTER PARK — George Shapanus, 60, of Winter Park, Florida, formerly of Missoula, died Aug. 26, 2020 in Florida. A funeral service in Missoula is pending. A full obituary will follow. Garden City Funeral Home is assisting with these arrangements.
Paul "Steve" Roys
MISSOULA — Paul “Steve” Roys, 74, of Missoula, died Sept. 3, 2020 at St. Patrick Hospital. Cremation is planned. An obituary will follow. Garden City Funeral Home is assisting with these arrangements.
