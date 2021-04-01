 Skip to main content
Death Notices for Thursday, April 1, 2021
Curtis D. “Curt” Carlson

SUPERIOR - Curtis D. “Curt” Carlson, 63, of Superior, died Monday, March 29, 2021, at his home. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home in Missoula.

Lewis B. Hill

MISSOULA - Lewis B. Hill, 93, of Missoula, died Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at his home. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home in Missoula.

Clifford C. Evans Jr.

MISSOULA - Clifford C. Evans Jr., 78, of Missoula died at home on March 30, 2021. Arrangements are under the care of Cremation and Burial Society of the Rockies.

Edna I. Sampson

MISSOULA - Edna I. Sampson, 86, of Missoula died on March 31, 2021. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

