Death Notices for Thursday, April 15, 2021
Scott Orr

MISSOULA — Scott Orr, 53, of Missoula, passed away April 10. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City funeral Home of Missoula, gardencityfh.com.

Michael Frederickson

MISSOULA — Michael Frederickson, 75, of Missoula, died Monday, April 12 at St. Patrick Hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

Alvina Eva Reidy

MISSOULA — Alvina Eva Reidy, 88, of Missoula, died at BeeHive Homes of Missoula, April 12. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home of Missoula, gardencityfh.com.

Howard W. Lemm

MISSOULA — Howard W. Lemm, 84, of Missoula, died on Tuesday, April 13 at St. Patrick Hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

Danny R. Kuzma

HAMILTON — Danny R. Kuzma, 73, of Hamilton, died Tuesday, April 13 at his home. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.

