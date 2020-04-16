Death Notices for Thursday, April 16, 2020

Clarence H. Mosby

MISSOULA — Clarence H. Mosby, 91, died early in the morning, Wednesday, April 15 at his home in Missoula. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.

Lawrence ‘Larry’ Williamson

MISSOULA — Lawrence ‘Larry’ Williamson, age 81, died on Monday, April 6 at his home. Arrangements are under the care of Cremation & Burial Society of the Rockies. For full obituary, log on to cremationburialsocietyoftherockies.com.

George DeVoe

MISSOULA — George DeVoe, 68, of Missoula, died April 12 at his home.  Cremation is planned. A full obituary will follow. Garden City Funeral Home is assisting with these arrangements.

