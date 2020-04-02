Death Notices for Thursday, April 2, 2020

Ilene W. Schneider
MISSOULA — Ilene W. Schneider, 95, died in the afternoon, Tuesday, March 31, at the BeeHive Homes of Missoula. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.
Jon C. Kromarek
MISSOULA — Jon C. Kromarek, 48, died in the afternoon, Tuesday, March 31 at the Community Medical Center in Missoula. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.
Michael Ralls
STEVENSVILLE — Michael Ralls, 76, died at his home in Stevensville on Friday March 27. A memorial service honoring Mike's life will be announced at a later date. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at whitesitefuneralhome.com.
Fay Anita Hopper
MISSOULA — Fay Anita Hopper, 94, of Missoula died at Edgewood Vista on April 1. Arrangements are under the care of Sunset Memorial Gardens.
Neil R. Olsson
HAMILTON — Neil R. Olsson, 65, died in the morning, Wednesday, April 1 at his home in Hamilton. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.