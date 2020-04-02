Death Notices for Thursday, April 2, 2020

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Ilene W. Schneider

MISSOULA — Ilene W. Schneider, 95, died in the afternoon, Tuesday, March 31, at the BeeHive Homes of Missoula. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.

Jon C. Kromarek

MISSOULA — Jon C. Kromarek, 48, died in the afternoon, Tuesday, March 31 at the Community Medical Center in Missoula. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.

Michael Ralls