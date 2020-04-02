Death Notices for Thursday, April 2, 2020

Death Notices for Thursday, April 2, 2020

{{featured_button_text}}

Ilene W. Schneider

MISSOULA — Ilene W. Schneider, 95, died in the afternoon, Tuesday, March 31, at the BeeHive Homes of Missoula. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.

Jon C. Kromarek

MISSOULA — Jon C. Kromarek, 48, died in the afternoon, Tuesday, March 31 at the Community Medical Center in Missoula. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.

Michael Ralls

STEVENSVILLE — Michael Ralls, 76, died at his home in Stevensville on Friday March 27. A memorial service honoring Mike's life will be announced at a later date. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at whitesitefuneralhome.com.

Fay Anita Hopper

MISSOULA — Fay Anita Hopper, 94, of Missoula died at Edgewood Vista on April 1. Arrangements are under the care of Sunset Memorial Gardens.

Neil R. Olsson

HAMILTON — Neil R. Olsson, 65, died in the morning, Wednesday, April 1 at his home in Hamilton. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News