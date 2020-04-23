Death Notices for Thursday, April 23, 2020

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Leola G. Dean

HAMILTON — Leola G. Dean, 89, of Hamilton died Saturday, April 18 at Bee Hive Homes in Hamilton. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.

Allen Lee “Big Al” Jones,

MISSOULA — Allen Lee “Big Al” Jones, 59, of Missoula, died Wednesday, April 22 at his home. Arrangements have been entrusted to Garden City Funeral Home in Missoula.

Edward J. Spencer

CORVALLIS — Edward J. Spencer, 70, of Corvallis died Tuesday, April 21 at his home. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.