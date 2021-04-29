 Skip to main content
Death Notices for Thursday, April 29, 2021
Vera Mae Weer

DARBY - Vera Mae Weer, 88, of Darby died Monday, April 26, 2021, at her home of natural causes. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.

Rosalie "Kellie" Mavros

MISSOULA - Rosalie "Kellie" Mavros, 57 of Missoula died March 28, 2021, at her home in Missoula. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel in Hamilton.

George W. Sechrist 

HAMILTON - George W. Sechrist, 71 of Hamilton died Sunday, April 25, 2021, at the Marcus Daly Memorial Hospital in Hamilton. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel in Hamilton.

