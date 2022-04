Death Notices for Thursday, April 7, 2022

James “Jim” Cork

James “Jim” Cork, 66, of Superior passed away Sunday, April 3, 2022 at Mineral Community Hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

Carl Dewayne "Cherokee" Hansen

Carl Dewayne "Cherokee" Hansen, 70, of Missoula, passed away on Monday, April 4, 2022. Arrangements are under the care of Just Cremation Montana.

Katherine E. Schnase

POLSON — Katherine E. Schnase, age 102, passed away on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at St. Joseph Medical Center. Funeral services for Katherine are pending. Arrangements are under the care of Shrider–Thompson Funeral Home.