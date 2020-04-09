Death Notices for Thursday, April 9, 2020

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Sharon A. Hemphill

FRENCHTOWN — Sharon A. Hemphill, 76, of Frenchtown died Tuesday April 7 at her residence. Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory is in care of arrangements.

Alice Elaine Muir

CORVALLIS — Alice Elaine Muir, 88, of Corvallis passed away Wednesday, April 8 at her home of natural causes. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.

Herman Gabriel

FLORENCE — Herman "Bill" Gabriel, 87, of Florence passed away Tuesday, April 7 at the Marcus Daly Hospice Center. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.

Charles H. Wilson

HAMILTON — Charles H. "Charlie" Wilson, 92, of Hamilton passed away Tuesday, April 7 at Bee Hive Homes in Hamilton. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.