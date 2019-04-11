James B. Savstrom
LINCOLN — James B. Savstrom, 70, found deceased, Wednesday, April 3 at the fishing access in Lincoln. The full obituary will be published at a later date. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the loved one. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.
Marie T. McLaverty
MISSOULA — Marie T. McLaverty, 93, of Missoula, died peacefully on Thursday, April 9. There will be a private family graveside service. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.