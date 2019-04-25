Byron A. DonTigny
HAMILTON — Byron A. DonTigny, 87, of Missoula, died Tuesday afternoon, April 23 at the Discovery Care Center in Hamilton. Cremation is under the care of Cremation Burial Society of the Rockies. Condolences for the family may be left at cremationburialsocietyoftherockies.com.
Michaela Mae Hulett
LIBBY — On Friday, April 19, Michaela Mae Hulett died at the age of 32. Arrangements are by Schnackenberg Funeral Home in Libby. Online condolences and memories may be shared at schnackenbergfh.com.
Walter Gene Imlay
MISSOULA — Walter Gene Imlay, 83, of Missoula, died Tuesday, April 23 at his residence. Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory is in care of arrangements.