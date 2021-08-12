Death Notices for Thursday, August 12, 2021

JoAnn J. Everett

FLORENCE - JoAnn J. Everett, 92 of Florence, died Aug. 9, 2021 at her home in Florence. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel in Hamilton.

Clayton J. Holland

MISSOULA - Clayton J. Holland, age 78, of Missoula, died on Aug. 8, 2021. Arrangements are private under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

Zara A. Munsch

MISSOULA - Zara A. Munsch, 59, of Missoula, died Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at her residence. Arrangements are under the care of Cremation Burial Society of The Rockies.

Danny “Dan” Lake

MISSOULA - Danny “Dan” Lake, 68, of Missoula, died at his home in Missoula, Friday Aug. 6, 2021. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home. Gardecityfh.com.

Loris Richardson

MISSOULA - Loris Richardson, 62, of Missoula died Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

Theodore George “Ted” Porter

ARLEE – Theodore George “Ted” Porter, 93, of Arlee died Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021 at St. Patrick Hospital. Cremation Burial Society of the Rockies is in care of arrangements.