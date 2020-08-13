Death Notices for Thursday, August 13, 2020

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dorla Jean Scott

POLSON — Dorla Jean Scott, age 90, died Monday, Aug. 10 at Polson Health and Rehab. Arrangements are under the care of The Lake Funeral Home and Crematory.

Donald Frederick Dearmoun

MISSOULA — Donald Frederick Dearmoun, age 36, died Monday, Aug. 10 at St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula. Arrangements are under the care of The Lake Funeral Home and Crematory.

Harry S. Corby, Sr.,

HAMILTON — Harry S. Corby, Sr., 66, of Hamilton died Monday, Aug. 10 at his home. Arrrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.

Mary Ethel West

POLSON — Mary Ethel West, 86, died at her home in Polson on Aug. 11. A celebration of Life will be held later this year. Foster Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements.

Joan M. Hanson

MISSOULA — Joan M. Hanson, 82, of Missoula died Wednesday, August 12 at home surrounded by her family. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

Faye L. Rasley