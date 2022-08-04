Death Notices for Thursday, August 4, 2022

Henrietta H. Brandon

HAMILTON — Henrietta H. Brandon, 94, passed away early in the morning, Saturday, July 30, 2022, at the family home. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.

Sylvia M. Kelley

HAMILTON — Sylvia M. Kelley, 91, passed away in the afternoon, Sunday, July 31, 2022, at the West Hills Assisted Living in Hamilton with her son by her side. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.

Scott A. Michell

Scott A. Michell, age 65, of Missoula passed away on Tuesday Morning Aug. 2, 2022. Arrangements are pending and a full obituary will follow. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home and Crematory.

Marilyn Joy Holgate

Marilyn Joy Holgate, 80, of Missoula passed away Monday, August 1, 2022 at St. Patrick Hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Sunset Memorial Funeral Home.