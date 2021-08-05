Death Notices for Thursday, August 5, 2021

Clarence C. McKean

MISSOULA – Clarence C. McKean, 91, of Missoula died Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021 at St. Patrick Hospital. Cremation Burial Society of the Rockies is in care of arrangements.

Tonya L. Bare

FRENCHTOWN – Tonya L. Bare, 66, died at St. Patrick Hospital on Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home and Crematory and will be announced.

Mary Ann Humphreys

HAMILTON - Mary Ann Humphreys, 83, of Hamilton died Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021 at her home of natural causes. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.

Cheryl Renee Cates

MISSOULA - Cheryl Renee Cates, 57, of Missoula, died Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at her home. Arrangements are under the care of Cremation Burial Society of the Rockies in Missoula.