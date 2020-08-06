Death Notices for Thursday, August 6, 2020

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Jo Mae Drake

RONAN — Jo Mae Drake, 86, died Thursday, July 30 at the Mountain View Care Center in Ronan. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.

Pamala McDavid

MISSOULA — Pamala McDavid, 56, of Missoula died Monday, Aug. 3 at her home. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

David Maries

MISSOULA — David Maries, 66, of Missoula died Tuesday, Aug. 4 at St. Patrick Hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.