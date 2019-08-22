Donna May Chambers
SUPERIOR — Donna May Chambers, 73, died at her home on Aug. 19. Arrangements are pending and under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.
Ryan A. Harlacher
MISSOULA — Ryan A. Harlacher, 38, of Missoula, died Saturday, August 17 at his home. Cremation is under the care of Cremation Burial Society of the Rockies. Condolences for the family may be left at cremationburialsocietyoftherockies.com.
Olivia B. McClain
MISSOULA — Olivia B. McClain, 83, of Missoula, died at St. Patrick Hospital on Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 20. Cremation is under the care of Cremation Burial Society of the Rockies. Condolences for the family may be sent to cremationburialsocietyoftherockies.com.
Johnathan P. Pulse
FRENCHTOWN — Johnathan P. Pulse, 56, died on Aug. 19 as a result of a motor vehicle accident. Arrangements are pending and under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.
Edythe Walker
STEVENSVILLE — Edythe Walker, 96, died in the morning, Wednesday, Aug. 21 at the Community Medical Center. Brothers Mortuary & Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.