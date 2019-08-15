Floyd A. Routh
MISSOULA — Floyd A. Routh, 84, died at Hillside Health and Rehabilitation Center on Aug. 12. Arrangements are pending and under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.
Louis E. “Louie” Lafrinire
ARLEE — Louis E. “Louie” Lafrinire, age 78, died on Tuesday, August 13 at his residence. Memorial services for Louie are pending. Arrangements are under the direction of The Lake Funeral Home and Crematory.
Rae H. Porter
STEVENSVILLE — Rae H. Porter, 86, died Wednesday, Aug. 14 at her home in Stevensville surrounded by family. Service arrangements are pending and will be announced by Whitesitt Funeral Home.
Terence P. Dalton
MISSOULA — Terence P. Dalton, 90, of Missoula, died Aug. 14 at The Auberge at Missoula Valley. Cremation is planned. Garden City Funeral Home is assisting with these arrangements.
Marie Lynch
MISSOULA — Marie Lynch, 83, of Missoula, died peacefully at St. Patrick Hospital on Aug. 11. A full obituary will follow. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.